Transcript for Elizabeth Smart's kidnapper released from prison

I'm Clayton send Ellen Draper Utah we're just outside the state prison where Wanda bars he was released around 7:45. This morning. We did not get any pictures over prison officials were able to sneak her out a back entrance away from cameras. They say out of concern for bars these safety now of course Marci and her husband Brian David Mitchell. Were convicted in the 2002. Kidnapping. Of Elizabeth Smart that abduction that lasted nine months and was horrific for Elizabeth Smart she says she was subjected to. Daily sexual assaults now. This release of one to bars he came as a surprise to Elizabeth Smart she says because she actually expected Marcy to be in. Prison until at least 20/20 four. What happened however is Utah State officials say that they had miscalculated. The length of her fifteen year sentence and did not take into account time she had already served in federal court so once they added that in. They realized he had actually served all over fifteen years and according to the law the only option they have. Was too. Release are Smart and her family have spoken out against of this release they say bars he is still a threat to this community. Elizabeth Smart in particular saying that. RC in her view is evil that she stood by when she was being sexually assaulted by Mitchell. And did nothing to stop it and in some cases. Even encouraged it. Now bars he will have to stay here in the state of Utah sought to register with. Parole authorities in the next 72 hours. And she will be aliens under supervised release. For the next five years I'm Clayton Santo for ABC news in Draper Utah.

