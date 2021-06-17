Transcript for Family of jailed American says Putin meeting 'best result they could have asked for'

And another topic at the by the food and summit was a possible prisoner swap involving two former US Marines. During his press conference Putin said a certain compromise might be found there. RA BC news deputy political director Avery harper has more on that. And the new bill passed by congress Avery I want to start with the prisoner swap what's the latest on the. Well we know that the talks are certainly preliminary. As it stands now we know that they talked about a yesterday during. That some in Geneva. Eight. Barton said he's not gonna walk away from from the stories from the point I love those are Marines that are still being detained in Russia. He's every had a discussion and that he's gonna follow up on it so remains to seen. To be seen what happens these these talks are still in preliminary stages and we're hearing from the family of each ever read. What's their reaction to yesterday's summit had a feeling. My role of faith does not expect four you know their loved ones seem to be released from from jail yesterday and so we know that they are happy that I it was a part of the discussion had feared the names and their loved ones were mentioned to the hope that the momentum continues. And that eventually either brought. Home and of course while this is all going on a summit was going on there was another big headline out of Washington the US house overwhelmingly passed a bill. That would established June 19 as June 18 Independence Day commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. A president Biden is expected to sign the bill this afternoon what more do we know about the hot. Where we don't bet that this is a president who who campaigned on. Are we storm soul of this nation we know that he also had campaigned on. Are you rooting out institutional racism are throughout the country in and listen that this is a president who holes allot seats of black voters across the country. For his place in the White House and so how we expect to see and signed that bill today. Formally acknowledging with a federal holiday June 18. Ivy that day. Emancipation at the last slaves sat in Texas where alerted have feared their freedom and so. We can expect to CAA jubilant celebration today acts as a Celtics place. And I know speaker Pelosi and members of the Congressional Black Caucus are set to present that final bill that passed both the house and the senate this morning. I wonder how significant it is the fact of how much bipartisan support this bill received at a time where Washington seem so divided. Right and listen there have been advocates who have been pushing for June 18 could be recognized as a federal holiday for years and so this is there's certainly a victory for them. I but I think that she would also. Would be remiss if we didn't speak about the other legislative priorities back I have not. I've received bipartisan support so there's lots of folks where are very happy about. Argentine becoming a federal holiday. But the fact is that I'm voting rights still hasn't been handled and that's restricting the voting rights disproportionately at people of color across this country you're looking at critical race theory so called critical race theory which would include. You're talking about PP lasting impacts of slavery that have been banned in schools across this country police report has not been passed and so. You know there are many folks who feel like June 18 two BV cherry on top of all these other legislative priorities instead of the only victory. Right ABC news political director Avery harper a re thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.