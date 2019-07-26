Transcript for Federal executions to resume after 2 decades

Jack if you could stick around because there's so much news at some things do fall off the radar. Actor a sixteen year hiatus. Attorney general Barr announced yesterday the federal government is resuming capital punishment so. Jack I want to ask you what is the reason for this. Well there there's about sixty people who are on federal death row that have been sentenced to death. And there's been something of the thought brief hiatus actually not so brief more than ten years almost money in executions in this country. The last execution federal execution happened in 2003. And and so. Those executions are gonna start happening again he's ordered that five be scheduled. Yet and so it's interesting because Amnesty International. Witches. Revered organization they call the death penalty the ultimate cruel inhuman punishment. Right but in US lot. It's constitutional. Is not regarded as cruel or unusual punishment and therefore it's it's legal. I think more than thirty states have the death penalty in there's a federal death penalty as well. At the federal level it's not used. Very frequently but recent cases include took our time John may have one of the Boston bombing. One of the people it is a responsible for the Boston bombings and it also are doing roof. Responsible. For the shooting at that church in Charleston, South Carolina. And Jack and just for clarity. Just because the federal government is resuming it the states who bandit they can continue with whatever they want right. Different people are convicted under under at the state level. You know their state laws in terms of how those cases are prosecuted and and sentenced. Will remain in place. You know to lie hasn't changed. But what the attorney general saying is that these laws are on the books and these sentences have been passed down and it's time that their sentences. Be seen through and and literally executed. All right Jack that's a NRDC bureau thanks for joining us today we appreciate it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.