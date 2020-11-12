Transcript for FedEx, UPS teaming up to deliver COVID-19

All hands on deck for distributing this vaccine is well fat ax and its competitor UPS they're teaming up now. To make sure the vaccine gets where it needs to go Victor canto is at that FedEx hub. In Memphis victory just giant undertaking. How are fed ex and UPS working together how do you think it'll go. We'll Terry this is the biggest logistical operation in the history of the United States. Both FedEx and UPS say that they are ready for this and here's how this is going to work the shipping giants are basically splitting the country in half UPS gets the east. FedEx will get the west. And within twelve to 24 hours of the FDA given the green light that's when these companies who'll start shipping the vaccine and there will be giving priority clearance to do yourself. He shipments will have a multi layer tracking devices on them FedEx getting us. One of theirs this'll be slot to write on the outside. Hubble box containing vaccine and it will allow them to know the exact location of those shipments 24/7. UPS has some but also reads temperature which is so important. Because we know that Pfizer vaccine has to be kept below sub zero temperature by the way Pfizer will also have tracking capability on all shipments of the vaccine. The FAA sing that air traffic controllers will be aware of all planes. Carrying vaccine so they'll have priority clearance if you get on the ground the US Marshals Service they'll be involved as well. Giving there's transport security we should also mention that both companies' combined. They've hired 170000. Extra seasonal workers to take on this massive undertaking by the way guys this is all happening for the backdrop. Of the holiday shopping boom. Lot of work to be done here there are allowed or weren't you re a guy named dean.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.