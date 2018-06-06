Firefighters douse UPS truck fire

More
Firefighters in Pennsylvania were able to quickly put out the flames after investigators say an explosion occurred inside a UPS truck. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.
0:56 | 06/06/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Firefighters douse UPS truck fire
It was beeping the horn. Percent hornsby and truck.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55684423,"title":"Firefighters douse UPS truck fire","duration":"0:56","description":"Firefighters in Pennsylvania were able to quickly put out the flames after investigators say an explosion occurred inside a UPS truck. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.","url":"/US/video/firefighters-douse-ups-truck-fire-55684423","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.