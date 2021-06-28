Transcript for Florida building collapse update: 10 confirmed dead

And it looks like we're gonna hear from the mayor of Miami Dade County let me RD five. And the search and rescue work continued throughout the night. You know 24/7. And that tireless work of our first responders. These are truly the men and women who have dedicated their lives to saving lives and this is what made it work to save lives. So they're out here with the every resource that they need to. Ensure. That they can search this area making this week the mountains with cameras and dogs. With sonar. An additional heavy machinery that has come into start to clear away the debris. We are exploring all possible avenues. They had to have. And we're going to continue and work. Ceaselessly to exhaust every possible option in our search pirate pizza. This search and rescue operation. Continues. As the governor and the congresswoman says. And indeed lieutenant governor there's going to be paid their own and full investigation. What led to this. Tragic events. We are going to get to the bottom of what happened here. Right now our top priority is search and rescue and find. You can see we have a truly unprecedented. Mobilization effort under way with the bowl. Resource is not our local state and federal government. Finance. All ready for days already and people coming in from around the state and around. The world. To assist us right here. In Surfside. I am so grateful to all of the leaders and all of the teens especially those who were up on the mound. I'm putting their own lives at risk to find others. This morning. We did recover another. That brings they can. The total number of those. Accounted for is now 135. And the total on accounting line 51. Our detectives are working in real time right now to audit this list. We're receiving multiple calls still. From family members about the same loved ones and the information is coming from various sources. I want to stress as we have from the beginning these numbers are dairy looting and they will continue to change. I want to provide you as we have done and will do their best updates as soon as we have them. Remembering that we told the families that are waiting that they will be the first here. And they were the first to hear about this ten. Victim that we uncovered today. So we will continue to support all of the families and loved ones who are affected. Quit their mental health they're social service they're physical needs. They have professionals on sites they full gamut in the family assistance center. The Miami foundation one of those that launch. The donation site is also on site to assist these families win the cash assistance they need. To get on with their lives as well and we know that as I was sent millions have been collected across these different. Donations. Sites. It's really quite incredible so please continue to pray for the families. Continue to pray for the search and rescue team the best in the world. We have high treason on back up we can't the people who need we are continuing without. Stop. JQ and got us.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.