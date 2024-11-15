Former champ Mike Tyson to fight YouTuber Jake Paul

The Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight takes place Friday night on Netflix. The event starts at 8 p.m. ET.

November 15, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live