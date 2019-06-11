Now Playing: Duchess of Cambridge, inflated pink flamingo, President Donald Trump: World in Photos

Now Playing: Ohio teens charged with murder to be tried as adults

Now Playing: Grey flamingo hatchlings run with flock at Oklahoma zoo

Now Playing: Person of interest identified in case of missing New Jersey woman

Now Playing: Death row inmate Rodney Reed maintains innocence, execution looming

Now Playing: Lobster boat saves deer 5 miles offshore

Now Playing: Police identify suspects in couple’s murder

Now Playing: Cop arrested for body slamming teen with special needs

Now Playing: Woman charged with pretending to have cancer

Now Playing: Family describes alleged racist incident at restaurant

Now Playing: Sondland now contradicts Trump on quid pro quo

Now Playing: It’s Morning, America: Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019

Now Playing: Kentucky GOP governor refuses to concede race

Now Playing: Arctic blast prompts winter weather advisory in 6 states

Now Playing: Arrest made after deadly ambush that killed US family in Mexico

Now Playing: SigDigs: Nov. 6, 2019

Now Playing: ‘Have You Seen This Man’ podcast: Breaking down episode 4

Now Playing: Monday Night Football gets ‘tackled’ by a black cat

Now Playing: New details emerge in murder mystery of couple from New Hampshire