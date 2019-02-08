Group of rafters tumble down rapids in Montana

More
A group of people fell out of a raft in rough water on Flathead River in northwestern Montana.
0:43 | 08/02/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Group of rafters tumble down rapids in Montana
You've got your. Did tonight.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:43","description":"A group of people fell out of a raft in rough water on Flathead River in northwestern Montana. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"64740128","title":"Group of rafters tumble down rapids in Montana","url":"/US/video/group-rafters-tumble-rapids-montana-64740128"}