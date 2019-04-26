Transcript for 'Hamilton: The Exhibition' opens in Chicago

I memorize variant and we're giving you a preview of Hamels in the exhibition here in Chicago. Now I am in the New York room take a look behind me here. There are eighteen different galleries that make up. This museum as it work and it really takes you through the life and times of Alexander Hamilton it was put together by the same creative team. That did the Broadway play although you don't have to have seen the play to really enjoy the exhibit here. It gives you a very in depth feel of what it was like to be Alexander Hamilton the things he did how he felt. How he worked his way up from the saint Croix room. Which tells you about his early childhood in the Caribbean all the way through his death. In the dual and then the last gallery called legacy. Now the exhibit opens to the public tomorrow. It will be here through September but the creative team tells make. Could be here longer if ticket sales are high I enjoyed it a while factors really hi I'm rise there and you're watching ABC news live.

