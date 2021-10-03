Transcript for Hawaii governor declares state of emergency after heavy rain and flooding

A state of emergency is now in effect in Hawaii because of extreme flooding some areas have received two weeks' worth of rain. And 24 hours floodwaters rose so fast and Wahoo bet some residents were told to evacuate immediately and flash flooding warming and a threat through tonight. Checking today's high temperatures fifties along the West Coast with heavy rain in Los Angeles and San Diego today still warm along the East Coast. Although the northeast won't be a smiled as it was yesterday 668. Phoenix. 61 Albuquerque.

