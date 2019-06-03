Transcript for Heated argument between black man and officers at man's home

Yeah. And the way. O. Well I'm. And lead. Or even being. I. Here. And me like every other. And so. By Robert. Yeah. You don't. Calling Cameron. Yeah. Warm bodies. All day. Ball with the blues. One. And the way. Yeah. Good Friday. You know my home. Double platinum. And oh yeah. It's no. And.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.