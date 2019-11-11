Transcript for Hero brother speaks out about Mexico attack

An American Mormon family three mothers and six children dead after being ambushed. By a drug cartel and in an ABC news exclusive the family of the victims including a hero boy who rescued some of his sibling his siblings spoke starts humming ominous. About what he went for is to take a listen. They just started things are at first like with a bunch emotional as. Just right. She and rapidly at us. Devin walking fourteen miles for several hours to get help not sure of the cartel hit men were coming for him next. Telling us about his painful thoughts along the way that there wasn't any but he'll tout their tranda. Shoot me or following me more. About my mom and my two Brothers. It Devin telling us the last thing his mother said. Did down right now she let us try to pray lord and should try stressed current did about it afterwards they got south car. And they just got some floor and then they drove off. I read an hour Tommy Thomas joins me now Tom this there's just no words for how sad. And painful it is to listen Tim shares story right just senseless violence. You know one extended family but three different cars. Nine Americans as you said three mothers and six children and in the surviving children there's eight of them one of them is a baby and infant that will never remember this there's another baby to. But I mean there's there's about five kids that will never forget this will haunt them forever including DeVon and his and his brave story just told us his sister MacKenzie. Just nine years old she also walk crawl a long while and it's sad and senseless and the families don't left Mexico they've been there. Their ancestors really for about a century they were there way before the drug cartels were there. And they according to them had sliced sort of had cut their their their own little utopia in this part of Mexico they live their life here they're able to practice their faith there. And then this happened to them Andy they think they were the wrong place the wrong time. The father had concerns going back two years ago but the safety there. He wishes obviously would have moved him out but now he moved out in the over the weekend about a hundred of his family members joined him. In this caravan and it left and across the border now they're there in Arizona. What does the father say about all of this like how do you even begin to wrap your mind around because of sitting there and they're they're keeping themselves together you know. But right. It's you know it's I think they're still in shock and you that you have to be. These these were families that we're living together that were traveling together that we're going to go see families and in neighboring Mexican state in Chihuahua. And then they happened upon this horrific violence you know and it's there take that have been Mexican drug cartels makes mistook their suvs. For. Another rival drug gang and just started firing upon the minute when it was too late. They decided to torch one of the cars they hit till the mother another car and then you heard DeVon stated that that that. The alleged to car Rios these these hidden from the drug cartels pulled them out and put the kids on the ground so at some point they realize we've killed innocent women and children were not gonna kill the rest of the kids. And that's when DeVon takes up to me his his family. The father has very strong views about Mexico he hopes that president trump helps out. Mexico just announced that he asked the FBI for help in this but you gotta remember Kimberly. After this happens. Whoever did this the killers had our force to get away. This is. The veering remote land it's all. Desert mountains there's one road in an out it's very hard to get to. It took us six hours to get there one expert Paul was the closest military bases three hours there's a handful of police officers regularly that patrol there the family was telling us that the people who when the checkpoints are the drug cartels so they imagine trying to. Go home there's a checkpoint. It's a drug cartel and that's a way to were living for several years because. They were able to live. If this makes sense sort of among this violence because it wasn't affecting their community. Everyday I would then they had they had violent incidents but for the most part they were living their lives until this happened and this was the Red Line. It's so interesting because he said and everyone's leaving now do they know where they start their lives against they're its interest in they have roots all over the United States in Missouri and you taught in North Dakota Arizona. The organist for now the father says his life is turned upside down now he's lost his wife. His two sons they've had to move from the place they've lived for for decades but they called home even though had they had dual citizenship. So he's not sure in the kids. They've loved living there because he to eat it is a life. Where you know you have hundreds of acres and you're able to beat heat if you want. Outside of that go outside of that that sort of perfect living. Is the drug cartel violence. DeVon telling me he's never lived in the State's leaders know what to expect. Incredibly traumatic thank you for their reporting any updates thinks they try terrific thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.