House Select Committee on China chair weighs in on balloon over US

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has now postponed his trip to China as the White House decides not to shoot down the balloon immediately.

February 3, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live