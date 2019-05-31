Transcript for Infant, toddler found safe at triple murder scene

A community ought it's. This usually quiet laurel area of rolling acres drive. Target to a crime scene for hours deputies from the spot particularly sheriff's office who found the bodies this morning around nine worked late into the night. Typically would it be seen over the suspicious death. These crimes seem to be held for quite a while it takes a long time that the forensic examination portions of those investigations. Captain Charles Carrey as two of the victims and their thirties. They don't expect them. Fourteen years old of course that he tactics told anyone working in a matter what the ages but. That's it always touches a little closer to your heart strings whenever you have a juvenile involved. Deputies had yet to work out three people died. They're calling it a suspicious death investigation we always tell people to be suspicious and anything that's out of the normal or at least acknowledge that things are personal care suggest people carry on with their everyday lives this is not a area where we typically have a lot of issues and at this point we don't think there's any further danger to our community.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.