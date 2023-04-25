Jury selection begins in E. Jean Carroll battery, defamation case against Trump

ABC News Senior Investigative Reporter Aaron Katersky and criminal defense attorney Channa Lloyd break down the civil trial against former President Donald Trump as jury selection begins.

April 25, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live