Jussie Smollett 'now officially classified as a suspect' in alleged attack: Police

More
The Chicago Police Department on Wednesday evening officially classified Smollett as a suspect in an ongoing criminal investigation for filing a false report.
2:31 | 02/20/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Jussie Smollett 'now officially classified as a suspect' in alleged attack: Police

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61199616,"title":"Jussie Smollett 'now officially classified as a suspect' in alleged attack: Police","duration":"2:31","description":"The Chicago Police Department on Wednesday evening officially classified Smollett as a suspect in an ongoing criminal investigation for filing a false report.","url":"/US/video/jussie-smollett-now-officially-classified-suspect-alleged-attack-61199616","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.