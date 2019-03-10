Transcript for 7 killed in World War II-era plane crash at Connecticut airport

A day after these fiery plane crash in Connecticut kicked one survivor is being hailed a hero. An Air National Guard command chief seated in the back of the plane was able to help other passengers escape. Our understanding is. He pop the hatch was it good. To extract some individuals when the tragedy hit his training kicked in less than five minutes after takeoff the crew of this World War II era B seventeen bomber radioed for help. Publicity reasons for coming back. But government origin would actually care poured out. The plane crashing into anti icing facility killing at least seven people. Among the dead Robert Riddell who was going to celebrate his wedding anniversary this morning. And retired Vernon police captain Gary Mazzone. Bradley Howard all respond vehicle no matter where you are perceived to the craft beer the quick display available. The bomber built in 1944 was traveling in a country offering tours and flights to the public. According to flight aware of the aircraft departed Bradley international at 9:48 AM eastern time reached an altitude of approximately 800 feet. But only two minutes later pilots telling its Howard the or experiencing some kind of problem. Today the company that owns a B seventeen released a statement saying our thoughts and prayers are with those who were on that flight. And will be forever grateful to the heroic efforts of the first responders. Six people were injured and taken to hospitals including two local firefighters from Connecticut the fire chief telling ABC news. They survived the crash may interpret ABC news New York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.