Lake Mead drops to record-low water levels amid dangerous drought conditions

ABC News chief meteorologist Ginger Zee discusses the severe drought in Lake Mead in Nevada that provides water to 40 million Americans, suffering its lowest levels since the 1930s.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live