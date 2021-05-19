Transcript for What life was like in Mike Tyson’s childhood neighborhood

When I grow Lou lead of course issue from Mike Tyson now I'm emotional Brownsville specialist Mike. And Mike Wallace is home. Moved on the field which I am white new ground he'll shut down film you've got to be ready to pay because he dropped. It was so dangerous. I'm talking about gains and talking about girls disappearing. I'm talking about dead bodies being found in. Vacant lots. You know at 10 o'clock in the morning. You gotta worry about. He wanted to see is who want to give us the score was gonna compound tucked out of a building and grab you refused and you merging you so you become paranoid. Who lived by that you know that it might be scheme in these poor people rob a poor people. He left the country is about and I'll call Italian. I'm competitive rounds noted that they've been planned community. In his own car. Conferees stopping him in hand lands always come in the paper from my guns always going off. Do you believe when that the being broken very very hard for me and I can they become accustomed to it. She is making a Brownfield swimming not empty right now this is dual. It's 50000 people trying to get to one door. We wouldn't walk toward.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.