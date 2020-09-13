3 lion cubs born in Texas zoo

More
The Dallas Zoo welcomed two females and one male African lion cub in August.
1:29 | 09/13/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 3 lion cubs born in Texas zoo

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:29","description":"The Dallas Zoo welcomed two females and one male African lion cub in August.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"72988156","title":"3 lion cubs born in Texas zoo","url":"/US/video/lion-cubs-born-texas-zoo-72988156"}