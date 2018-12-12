Loved ones reunite after West Virginia mine rescue

More
Three people who were trapped in an abandoned coal mine for four days have been found.
0:55 | 12/12/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Loved ones reunite after West Virginia mine rescue

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59788999,"title":"Loved ones reunite after West Virginia mine rescue","duration":"0:55","description":"Three people who were trapped in an abandoned coal mine for four days have been found.","url":"/US/video/loved-reunite-west-virginia-mine-rescue-59788999","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.