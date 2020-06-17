Mark Cuban says white people need to have ‘difficult conversations’

More
The NBA owner talks about reopening the economy, the restart of the NBA season, and why Americans should be having uncomfortable conversations.
6:30 | 06/17/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Mark Cuban says white people need to have ‘difficult conversations’

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:30","description":"The NBA owner talks about reopening the economy, the restart of the NBA season, and why Americans should be having uncomfortable conversations.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71290320","title":"Mark Cuban says white people need to have ‘difficult conversations’","url":"/US/video/mark-cuban-white-people-difficult-conversations-71290320"}