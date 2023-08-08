Mega Millions jackpot estimated at record $1.55 billion for Tuesday's drawing

The cash payout option is estimated at $757.2 million, the lottery said, adding that "at this level, jackpots are hard to predict with complete accuracy."

August 8, 2023

