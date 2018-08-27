Memorial plans announced for John McCain

More
Former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush are expected to speaking at McCain's funeral as friends, family and colleagues remember the long-time senator's decades of service.
2:21 | 08/27/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Memorial plans announced for John McCain

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57421623,"title":"Memorial plans announced for John McCain","duration":"2:21","description":"Former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush are expected to speaking at McCain's funeral as friends, family and colleagues remember the long-time senator's decades of service.","url":"/US/video/memorial-plans-announced-john-mccain-57421623","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.