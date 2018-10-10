Transcript for Michael, worst hurricane to hit US in 50 years, tears through Florida

Hurricane Michael baking apple on Mexico beat lashing the Florida Panhandle with 100. And 55 mile well we're winning. Michael now the worst storm just land this coastal area in a century. A transformer we still want to Leon. Knocking out power to our affiliate WNBB while they were live off the air providing wall to wall coverage. Hurricane Michael flooding streets and Apalachicola. And thinking debris alive as. Witnessed fire he he. Teens spread across the region. I just saw something I have never seen in real life that's on its higher home. Taken off its foundation and rolled on the street. ABC's chief meteorologist in Jersey seeking shelter inside her hotel in Mexico beach where Michael made direct. Landfall. My heart is racing we just watch that happen in real time and I'll tell you right now it makes you shake. Ago. And David Muir teen on the ground in Panama City. Catherine structures collapsing right before their eyes. President trump. In Washington meeting with FEMA and emergency officials promising Florida any and all resource is necessary. As Michael Boris. Inland. Already leading up of destruction. Nearly 400000. Florida residents were ordered to evacuate and those who did not they're being told you. Shelter simply because right now as you can see it is just too dangerous even for first responders to answer any emergency calls. Elizabeth her ABC news Panama city beach Florida.

