Transcript for Missing Hawaii hiker rescued after 17 days in the woods

If not allowed poured on the island of Maui Hawaii that we are getting are perfect look on the air of the forest where pop back. It found. Here's these very victory for the members believe that not only he had that would. But also what Brent was up against but they talk about their but it. All of that great public I don't fault but look at that. I haven't looked around. The valley enough about that it is very beautiful. But haven't heard the looks can be deceiving but that the into the lane here. We call them at Atlanta's case. That's had broken her leg with all applicable to. Boras. What about evidently mild tightening. Turning over at their appointment book that he. But the bottom what is wrong but well at this sport there. The bond at all. The area as well when you look at how good. Both they originally. Everything. Look the thing itself. How someone. You may also be able to do TV the covered the back just a moment ago from taking off. Just how variable to visit the confidentiality. But what was. Acres across this well partly it's. Hawaii alone. But you are. It'd be very difficult to find your way out battle plan to learn comfort them. You get a real live. About the Love Boat and get rid of the popular on Friday. The borrowing in Hawaii.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.