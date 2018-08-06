Transcript for Mom takes issue with classroom rhyme explaining school lockdown procedure

This should not be hanging in my soon to be kindergartners classrooms Somerville mother wrote in a tweet. It's now been shared nearly 20000 time's. The palms set to twinkle twinkle little star was on display in a classroom and a public school during a district wide tour for parents and children. Lying to us. It's not asking questions by phone mayor Joseph critic Tony defended the teacher in the districts. Want. You are on track. Or obligation to work to keep students in it. That's how we have to get that point across. Added. Disturbing in its use it to see that her parents it's the reality of our world right now. Somerville schools of conducted lockdown drills for years as has nearly every other district in the country. When my mom was young and my father was yeah I'm. Eight what hide under their desks for Sierra and vehicular attack. You know the Bay of Pigs invasion was happening that was their time in what they what worried about you know during their Ara. Unfortunately this is our era. I'd like to see backlash against the policies that lawmakers refuse. To adopt children to create. More North Africa lost this country so what not have to conduct tree.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.