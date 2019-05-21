Naval Academy plebes participate in 2019 Herndon Monument Climb

More
Plebes climb greased obelisk and place upperclassman hat at the top in 65 minutes.
22:05 | 05/21/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Naval Academy plebes participate in 2019 Herndon Monument Climb

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"22:05","description":"Plebes climb greased obelisk and place upperclassman hat at the top in 65 minutes.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"63172233","title":"Naval Academy plebes participate in 2019 Herndon Monument Climb","url":"/US/video/naval-academy-plebes-participate-2019-herndon-monument-climb-63172233"}