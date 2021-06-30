Transcript for NCAA poised to enter new era for college sports with NIL policy

For decades college sports has generated billions of dollars off the backs of college athletes but that could soon be changing today the NCAA is set to vote on a recommendation by the division one council that would suspend amateurism rules related to name image and likeness. To help let's break this down this boat we have Desmond Howard Heisman winner former college football start University of Michigan. And ESPN college football analyst doesn't think you so much for joining us we're still awaiting the vote. Oh what do you anticipate the decision by the board to be. Well this stage of the game lands is that they everyone's been movement Soares. I guess direction we're and these student athletes will begin a don't think the image of black list is going to be. Used. We ask voters to at least so expect occasional wears a direction does what are you read the lead that. Pringle are not Supreme Court ruling. Is seen everything small passenger. Jet engine and we just. It's had a good we have the league's. And hard to overstate how big this would be for student athletes have a former college athlete yourself. It just explain is why this issue is Joseph important and how this can literally change the game when it comes to college sports. Wow. Do you have you know look at this. Are you so simple. Love has always been. Bed this student athletes were being exploited. This that this is ridiculous. That you have this system where the student these are generating a billion that we they're supporting the work courses. I'll leave billion dollar industry and they don't get her green admitted this the rap duo which they're making now. People argue about you know live in education aid and you know well no food in the the board but that's best so minuscule. Compared to what they're helping generate in the the coaches' salaries like everyone. Benefiting by and actually every one of the financial role is exploding but everything was doomed these two were courses has pretty much remained isn't except Danes let me give you example like they did they get better facilities right. And backing Clinton they have sliding boards that elect as big. It's lagging more in the weight room. Eight here's all. Must lagging born in the weight room got me get the money so they can go out there by being themselves so. In a big huge game changer was this ball goes through.

