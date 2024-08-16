New rules for real estate brokers and buyers take effect Saturday

Chief economist at Redfin, Daryl Fairweather, joins ABC News’ Elizabeth Schulze to discuss what you need to know about the new rules for realtors.

August 16, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live