New York City congestion pricing is returning with new reduced tolls

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is reviving New York City’s congestion pricing with a new plan that lower the cost to vehicles traveling through Manhattan below 60th Street.

November 14, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live