Transcript for NFL season kicks off with new COVID-19 policies in place

Set your fantasy lineups the NFL season kicks off tonight in Tampa Florida. Where the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers take on the Dallas Cowboys and a new season means well new covered protocols for Major League sports. This year if a game is canceled because of an outbreak among unvaccinated players. That team will be forced to forfeit. ESPN's Ed mortars at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa with a look at tonight's matchup when time. Tom Brady and his Tampa Bay team played the final game of the season here in February they won a world championship in front of the smallest crowd in Super Bowl history. Because of Coleman restrictions tonight they play the very first game of the new season. And it'll be with a stadiums full even though the US has four times Moore cove and patients in hospitals that a year ago. NFL chief medical officer doctor Alan sills tells ESPN. That with the back seat he believes teams have the ability to churn Covert into a seasonal illness rather than a devastating pandemic. Any expects fewer outbreaks this season. Although his seems a 100% vaccinated Brady's predicted it'll be more challenging this year. And it seems tonight's opponent the Dallas Cowboys are proving validity to his argument despite having just three players who have not at least begun the vaccine sequence. The cowboys are missing a key player. Offensive guard Zach Barton because he tested positive last Saturday. And remains on the cove in nineteen reserve list. Diane and Terry back to you. Art ESPN's Ed werder and Tampa thanks very much for that go bears.

