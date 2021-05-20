-
Now Playing: Boat battered by terrifying storm off Louisiana
-
Now Playing: National Hurricane Center preps early this year
-
Now Playing: US facing another busy hurricane season
-
Now Playing: Asian American woman who survived brutal attack speaks out
-
Now Playing: Big cats seized from ‘Tiger King’ animal sanctuary
-
Now Playing: Dangerous storms, flash flood alerts along the Gulf Coast
-
Now Playing: Body cam video leaked of deadly arrest in 2019
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: President Biden signs COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act into law
-
Now Playing: GOP leader Kevin McCarthy downplays Republican votes for Jan. 6 commission
-
Now Playing: Biden says ‘we cannot be silent’ as he signs hate crimes bill into law
-
Now Playing: Hate crimes bill comes amid rise in violence against Asian Americans
-
Now Playing: Death of Asian American teen being investigated as hate crime
-
Now Playing: Wilmer Valderrama dishes on new film ‘Blast Beat’
-
Now Playing: Inside the GOP-led voter restriction efforts in Texas
-
Now Playing: End of an era at Microsoft
-
Now Playing: COVID-19's rare, but serious effect on adults
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Speaker Pelosi taking Jan. 6 commission ‘one step at a time’
-
Now Playing: Andrew Brown Jr.’s son, family lawyer react to no charges against sheriff’s deputies
-
Now Playing: Pelosi won’t rule out investigative committee if Senate blocks Jan. 6 commission