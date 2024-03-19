NPR correspondent discusses her new book, 'The Exvangelicals'

ABC News' Linsey Davis spoke with NPR national political correspondent and author of "The Exvangelicals," Sarah McCammon, about why she left the faith, and its close ties with the Republican Party.

March 19, 2024

