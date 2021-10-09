By the Numbers: Billionaire plans to build utopian city in the US from scratch

More
Billionaire former Walmart exec Marc Lore plans to build a $400 billion, 5 million people strong metropolis that he says will be “the most open, most fair and most inclusive city in the world.”
1:11 | 09/10/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for By the Numbers: Billionaire plans to build utopian city in the US from scratch

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:11","description":"Billionaire former Walmart exec Marc Lore plans to build a $400 billion, 5 million people strong metropolis that he says will be “the most open, most fair and most inclusive city in the world.”","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"79931202","title":"By the Numbers: Billionaire plans to build utopian city in the US from scratch","url":"/US/video/numbers-billionaire-plans-build-utopian-city-us-scratch-79931202"}