Transcript for By the Numbers: Case against Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes

Today burials founder Elizabeth Holmes arrived at court day one of jury selection and her long awaited criminal trial in California. She was the rising stars Silicon Valley whose blood testing technology was poised to revolutionize health care except. Technology didn't work here to look at her case by the numbers. Homes faces twelve criminal fraud counts stemming from what prosecutors call a multi million dollar scheme. To defraud investors. And a separate scheme to defraud doctors' and patients' pain each count carries up to twenty years in prison. Nearly ten billion dollars that was the value of homes as company Daryn housing before everything fell apart. And homes as personal wealth. Was once about four point five billion dollars at the time making her the youngest self made female billionaire in history. 600 that's how many times Holmes said I don't know over three days of depositions. In a 2017 fraud investigation by the SEC you. She settled those claims with no admission of wrongdoing. But now her criminal trial starts after being delayed four times most recently because she had a baby. I just four days before jury selection. The court unseal documents showing that Holmes might claim a decades long abusive relationship with her former boyfriend and there are no CEO oh Sonny Malulani. And that's just the latest twist. In this extraordinary story. Remember you can check out the new season of the drop out with Rebecca Jarvis wherever you get your podcasts.

