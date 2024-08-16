By The Numbers: Cigarette use continues to decline

Gallup’s annual poll on consumption habits reveals that smoking is as unpopular as it’s ever been, and vaping - for the most part - has only hooked those under the age of 30.

August 16, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live