NYC doctor allegedly drugged, assaulted women

Dr. Zhi Alan Cheng pleaded not guilty to charges that said he sexually abused three patients at a hospital and raped three other women in his Queens home, the Queens District Attorney's office said.

August 9, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live