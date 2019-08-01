Transcript for NYC mayor unveils health care program for all New Yorkers

No one should have to live in fear no one should go without the health care they need. Health care is a human right in this city we're gonna make that a reality. Against a backdrop filled with support of health care professionals mayor bill to block ia today announced a sweeping hundred million dollar health care initiative. Called New York City care which he claims will bring full health care to all New Yorkers. Including those who were on document it from this moment on a New York City everyone is guaranteed the right to health care. Air claims no new taxes will be needed to pay for the program most of the money will come from the city's existing health care system. And money will be added from existing revenue as needed says over time the new plant will save. The city so we're talking about a vast amount a cost that we can avert. If we had a system that actually universally. Provide care air announced his plan even as the states now democratic controlled legislature is planning a similar plan for all New York State you might say. Right at the jump. Is this something that ideally should be handled in Washington DC or an Albany yes it should let me just make that clear at the outset. For a solution in the ultimate solution is single Payer health insurance for this whole country. Medicare for all that's the ideals that's what windy.

