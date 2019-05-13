Transcript for Officer at center of Eric Garner choke hold case faces disciplinary trial

Happening today the disciplinary trial will get underway for an NYPD officer accused. And the death of Eric garner investigators accuse Daniel pencil Leila putting garner. In a fatal choke hold back and 2014. Eyewitnesses reporter Candice McAllen joins us live from lower Manhattan with a teen tale sports Kansas. We'll certainly in that disciplinary trial is set to start at 10 this morning here at one. Police plaza and it's expected to last about two weeks investigators accusing Daniel pants a layup putting garner an eight beetle so called. And two dozen of fourteen violating NYPD policy last week a judge ruled a civilian complaint review board does have authority to prosecute. But that the board has to prove that canceling not only violated departmental rules. But also add that his actions fit the criteria for criminal charges get a layup. Does not face any criminal prosecution or prison time because it grand jury declined to indict him. But police brass could fire and he's been I destiny's his Carter's death in Garza's mother says it has been a long by the house. They tried it. Trick in the book to keep that case from guo went ballwind. We all seen Everett being married it on video server it wasn't just to me it wasn't just an eyewitness. All of us who have seen Harry be any. What a camera. And canceling his attorney argues that his client didn't use a choke hold but instead another approved method called a seatbelt hold. The police union blaming garner sent on his health. But here and lower Manhattan this morning kids Khaled channel seven eyewitness yes.

