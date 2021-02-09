Transcript for 3 officers, 2 paramedics charged in Elijah McClain death

Let's bring in legal analyst and author revolve mart now for more on this case a revote we see the video the police on top of Eliza McLean using Mechel coal to subdue him. He's pleading for his life at that look like a crime. Can't there's that video is disturbing somebody that was used your vision advantage you sick eating or is like saying I don't have a good and I don't do that kind of stuff. What really alarmed me in the first instance what you've heard officers say to you guys yet. You know you because you look suspicious. Exactly do you have committed a crime let us probable cause. With respect to any kind of crime being committed because you look suspicious and that is just you know completely. Inappropriate for the east in the first place and we see the stop. Odd turn of Jerry Beilin very deadly very quickly. Justice understand his low overdue but at least now these are there's any spare medics are going to be held accountable. That's also brought awareness about. Paramedics giving sedatives like academy unit to potential suspects how do you think that fact pool play into this case. Ax U I I did in 88 really troubling track as it relates this case. There's no explanation we we have nothing from fair access to why. They would choose to give vision and a senator. He was already placed undergrad sees it hit a so so why the need to inject. Get with the chemical Jim that's used primarily in surgical procedures so no explanation for the conduct in the fact that the police union or anyone would try to justify. The behavior the officers and a Bahamian paramedics is just golly we heard a lot from the. Trial Derek Shelton we learned how dangerous. A choke holds are we we learn how dangerous it is in excellent in a pro position by this case is just another example of an. Arm African American man killed by police or no apparent reason. Congress are learning the facts of this case but there also seems to be that this be a question about whether McLean tried to grab an officer's gun you mentioned there. That he was on arm is that a key to this whole is that key to this whole case. What what we now instruct the grand jury and the Asian diet does that testimony by those allegations that at least there's no credible. By the grand jury it's a grand jury. And that I should extracting grab a gun from an officer or entities are so we're somehow. Acting in self defense or we're defending themselves then I don't think we would have seemed indictments today. I think these statements made by these officers has been determined by this grand jury to be completely non credible. We'll see what happens it's route they take the stand and try to get similar testimony. But at this point we know the grand jury found. Sufficient evidence to issue indictments or not only three officers by two paramedics. As we highlighted during the Cheryl grand juror employee back case as well under Mack trial it is very difficult to prosecuting convicted. A police officer in this country obviously paramedics are involved in this when as well but what side do you think what it easier time here. Proving the case officers and paramedic or the prosecution. I think things are changing and nearly at this beaten up at which we would like to see them change and you're right historically been very difficult. For prosecutors to file charges. And then for even juries cheating convict as they are charged back think there's been a sea change shipped. In the way America looks at these kinds of cases and a way that prosecutors are look at these kinds of cases. I don't think the days are long gone Abbas has been able to make statements that are not corroborated by the evidence and to use those statements to absolve themselves around. I'm liability and ability so I. I think based on what we ceded to eighty evidence had to be pretty strong. That was presented to the grand jury and are hoping that that evidence pulls up in a quarter lie and that we see conditions. For not only the ops but the paramedics that were so brazen. In and giving vision and a shot this really strong medication that clearly. Was war. All right misery remark mayor thank you for your insights. Into.

