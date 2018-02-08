Ohio Air Force Base on lock-down after reports of active shooter

Authorities issued a shelter-in-place order at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton, Ohio, Thursday afternoon after getting reports of an active shooter at the base's hospital.
