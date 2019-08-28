Transcript for Ohio governor pushes for stronger background checks following Dayton shooting

Two days after of that tragedy. In Dayton we announced seventeen. Point plan. We are calling strong Ohio. Today lieutenant governor John Houston are announcing another piece of this plan. Criminal history information is submitted to a house law enforcement automated system called leads. And the national crime information center called NC IC. Is dangerously. Deficient. When I was attorney general. I found it so far Ohio courts were failing to follow the law. Requiring them to send dispositions and mental health adjudicate issues to DCI for entry into these law enforcement database. Now me just mention. One of the challenges as their 141000. Student 14100. Entry points around the state. We then immediately began working. Where it. The non compliant courts to get this critical information. Into the systems. When critical information. Is missing. Bad things happen. For example law enforcement could encounter case. So gate. Suspect with a violent criminal history. And not know. School could unknowingly hire teachers with the criminal record. And not know. War federally licensed firearms Dior could unknowingly. Selling guns someone. What they disqualifying. Convictions. Because I convictions simply did not show up in the background check. Law enforcement encounter are subject with the violent criminal history. And have no idea for example. Could pull over someone from a highway. The data was not in database we walk that officer walks up that car that officer would have no idea. This could be a dangerous individual. This is what happened. In taxes in 2017. A man's disqualifying domestic violence conviction was not entered. His background check came back clean. He purchased a gun. And then walking amateurish and killed 46 people. That gun sale could have been prevented the right information BN in his background check. The state and federal background systems. Or only as good is information. That is put into them. Our strong Ohio bill will include language requirement horse and a final protection orders for stalking. Domestic violence. And sexual assault. Into relieves and MCI actually within 48 hours. Issues. I think the average citizen Ohio. Today would assume that that already is required. Under Ohio law. Tragically it is not it is time for us to change that. Also. Also. Legislation that we are proposing to the general assembly. Also mandate that law enforcement and rewards for serious violent crime. Here's a list of the ones. That will be required. To the end. Yeah I was shocked both Ohio citizens there is no requirement. That these be entered into the state database. Nor others requirement that they be entered into. The federal database. You can see here the list of 28 tier one warrants. The bill were recommending a mandate Frankfort warts for crimes such as murder kidnapping rape domestic violence. This. Tier one warrant offense list. Was developed this year by members of mile pile Warren cast. Who won their recommendations. Foremost task force shortly after taking office to stay the issue of unserved warrants in the state. And again. I think he's factual shot the average Ohio. Are working group. Estimated that they are get a bare minimum. One half million what half a 1500000. Open warrants today in the state of Ohio the act. Only 2171000. Of those were enter into the state leads system. And it grows. Only 181117. Or entered into the federal. System. What will happen what can happen is obvious. For this large number of these individuals. If someone is outside their county. Law enforcement will have no idea when they run them. That there's an outstanding warrant for their arrest. And if someone leaves the stable pile. Only a small portion of this half a million. Will show up in in any kind of church that is done by law enforcement. Only a little over eighteen foul.

