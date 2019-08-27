Transcript for Oklahoma judge orders Johnson & Johnson to pay $572 million in opioid lawsuit

Now we turn to Oklahoma for nothing short of a bomb shell a judge there handing down. A landmark decision in order and Johnson & Johnson to pay an excess of 500. In 72 million dollars why because of the company's part in the lawsuit about the spread of the OP Lloyd epidemic in the states I want to bring in. Nicholas Terry I'm a law professor and host of the pod cast. The week in health law so Nicholas thanks for being with us today you know you were talking about. This whole situation. In your latest episode so let's does get into why these companies are being blamed in the birthplace. Well I was states. As many as 2000 about cities counties and tribal nations. Argued that the manufacturers and district leases and engaged in deceptive marketing of the drugs such as telling as they wanted to do it. And also alleging that they failed to report very largely suspicious or news. All right so you know the that judge maintains came down so what does this mean for these companies now that they've been blamed for this. This leak this particular case is going to get Pete you can guarantee that. And I think there is some weaknesses in the judgment that it could even lead to being over time. But there are many other cases other states that are going to come to trial. And so many of those state rules will not be as bad. For the drug companies as the lord and. And so oklahomans a state that's obviously been ravaged. By this epidemic. What was you know people's response to these companies being blamed for this. Well I. Everybody recognizes. That the pharmaceutical companies had a role in this. And that large checks must and will be written. We're haggling over just how large these checks will be of course is always a political dimension. Whether the states will get the money or will it go to the smaller entities like cities and counties are also suing the pharmaceutical companies. In federal court in Cleveland. Yang and just curious some how have you Johnson & Johnson executives there responded and to this case. But they have fought this case is very rich off. From the very beginning. There were two other large drug companies named in the Oklahoma case and they settled before the trial again. But Johnson and Johnson and kind of taken a very hard stance on this and I expect them to continue to do so. Irate so Nicholas what happens next from here where do we go from here. Well. We eventually get a settlement. Either in Cleveland or what the states although both. And we eventually it will get about a hundred billion dollars also which offers an EC summit which will go. Two. Three communities is being calmed. But overrule. Unless we take a very different approach. To policy. And the criminal organization addictions. And health care system as inadequate treatment and recovery systems. We really just marking time until Linux addictions crisis. All right Nicholas Terry the law professor at Indiana university and host of the pod cast. The week in health law thank you for being with us today with the updates we appreciate it.

