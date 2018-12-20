Oklahoma parents surprise daughter by adopting dog she had been caring for at shelter

More
Hallee Fuqua was given a surprise Christmas gift when her parents adopted a dog she'd been caring for at a shelter.
1:04 | 12/20/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Oklahoma parents surprise daughter by adopting dog she had been caring for at shelter
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59945531,"title":"Oklahoma parents surprise daughter by adopting dog she had been caring for at shelter","duration":"1:04","description":"Hallee Fuqua was given a surprise Christmas gift when her parents adopted a dog she'd been caring for at a shelter.","url":"/US/video/oklahoma-parents-surprise-daughter-adopting-dog-caring-shelter-59945531","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.