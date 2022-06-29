Parkland shooter's death penalty trial starts with opening statements

Nikolas Cruz faces the death penalty or life in prison after pleading guilty to murdering 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live