Penguin outfitted with orthopedic footwear

A penguin at the San Diego Zoo has lesions on his feet due to a chronic condition known as bumblefoot. So an organization created orthopedic footwear for him.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live