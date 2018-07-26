Transcript for Pennsylvania braces for more flooding

I'm rob Marciano for ABC news live along these swollen it's. It's bear creek this is technically a crate but today is a raging river here in the Susquehanna valley as the floodwaters. Continue to remain high technically this is beginning to. To recede and secondly to create but obviously it's much more than that this building using gulf as I walk through this six inches of water you're really get a sense for. How he can sweep sweep you away we tell youth not to drive through any sort of water on a roadway which the says because you can't be swept away and sadly. In this flood. We had not one but two people get swept away one is still missing the other one is at confirmed dead. Behind me. Way out there in the middle of this creek or river. There's a bunch of debris that's pinned up against a bridge. That is nearly completely submerged there was a dumpster that got flipped over and pinned up against average and so now all that debris as. As populated there that's a new bridge as of a year ago I'm told designed to be submerged because. That this area does flood. Not to this extent that frequently actually up we are on this on this bill BC that plaque. That's from up. The high water mark in 1972 hurricane Agnes in 2011 a similar remark was made by tropical storm Lee and hurricane. Irene there's not a named storm but obviously. Dumping torrential amounts of rain are all time record for Harrisburg in the month of a July 5 days of relentless rain today. It is expected to be dry this what are receding but the Susquehanna. In Harrisburg. Won't crest crest until later on tonight. Likely just minor flooding there but a historic flood here has Hershey park just upstream. Closed for three days potentially another fourth day but tomorrow is a cleanup efforts will begin in earnest. Over the weekend reporting for ABC news live in hubble's down Pennsylvania I'm rob Marciano.

