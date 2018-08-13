Transcript for Pilot dies after plane crashes into Utah home with couple inside

The plane went down kind of over here in this area. Six minorities in canyon road away into a residents. They arrived on scene and confirmed that we at multiple witnesses calling in reporting. That the house was on fire. So old they are IA agent confirmed that the plane was inside the home. Their word to. Other people occupants in the home they were able to get out of the home without. Any injuries which was pretty miraculous. So we had our ambulance crew check in now and they Oro K. Appreciate obviously. Did you what had happened. And so then our fire responded and they were able to get. Fire down in the home and prevent that from spreading Q. Other palms and the surrounding. Properties.

